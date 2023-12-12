Less than two weeks until Christmas and the mild and dry pattern looks like it will continue through most all of the month of December. Above is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 19-25. It’s redder than Santa’s suit, pretty much from coast-to-coast. It continues the pattern of zonal west-to-east flow across the U.S. with no incursions of Arctic air.

This is rather typical of the El Nino Pattern that we are in right now…with warmer than average winter weather across much of the northern and central U.S., with periods of heavier rain along the West Coast and along the Gulf Coast. It’s warm and dry in Michigan.

We are out of the storm track in Michigan and it’s too warm for any significant lake-effect snow.

Here’s the precipitation forecast for the U.S. for Dec.. 19-25. You can see the Climate Prediction Center is pretty sure of overall dry weather in the Great Lakes.

I’ll repeat this in case you didn’t see it earlier – it’s from the Chicago National Weather Service:

“IT’S SIMPLY TOO HARD *NOT* TO TALK ABOUT THE SIGNAL FOR NO

IMPACTFUL SNOW BETWEEN NOW AND LATE DECEMBER. OF THE 100

EPS/GEFS/CMCE MEMBERS FROM THE 12Z SUITE, ONLY 30 TO 40 SHOW >0.1″

OF A SNOW, AND FEWER THAN 5 SHOW MORE THAN 2″, THROUGH DECEMBER

24TH AT BOTH CHICAGO O’HARE AND ROCKFORD. THERE ARE NO SIGNS OF AN

IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM IN THE REGION ANYTIME SOON.”

Here’s the latest 15-day total snowfall forecast – European model. It gives West Michigan about an inch of snow thru Dec. 26. Heavier snow is limited to the higher elevations of the West and NE Canada.

Will this pattern last all winter? I say “no”. Keep in mind that it’s more than five weeks until the mid-point of winter. It’s still technically the autumn season and will be until December 21.

I continue to track the El Nino. This is the latest sea surface temperature anomaly map (difference from average. You can see the El Nino, characterized by the warmer-than-average water along the Equator. Our computer models expect this to start weakening as we head into the New Year with the warmest water relative to average moving away from the South American Coast.