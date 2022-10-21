The above pic. is one of my favorites. It’s from Jack Martin (you can see his fine work at the link).

From Oct. 12 thru Oct. 20, Grand Rapids had only 16% of possible sunshine. The first 20 days of October were 4.5 degrees cooler than average. Now, we have a pattern change – the sun is back and warmer weather is pushing into West Michigan.

National Weather Service Graphic – the forecast for the next 5 days.

This will be a great 3 days to get outside…take in a football game…stop at a farm market or go for a drive to see the fall colors. Average high temperatures are now in the upper 50s. We’ll be mid 60s today (Fri.), then into the 70s over the weekend.

Thunderstorm Outlook for the U.S. for this Fri. 10/21

It’s not just Michigan…much of the country has dry and pleasant weather. This is the Thunderstorm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for this Friday. No severe weather is expected and only a tiny slice of SE Florida even has a chance of seeing a flash of lightning today.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to give Michigan warmer than average temperatures. Keep in mind that the averages are going down now at the rate of about a degree every 3 days, so it will get cooler for the middle of next week, but I don’t see any significant cold air into the first week of November.

I’ll be doing the weather live from Caledonia High School this PM – huge game there…the Rockford Rams and the Flying Scots are both 8-0. Caledonia has scored an average of 46 points per game. In half of their games they have shut out the opponent and their average margin of victory through 8 games has been 36 points. Rockford is averaging 40 points per game.

High School Football is inexpensive ($4.75 or $5 a game last I checked) and it’ll be a great evening to sit in the stands and watch a game. Same for Saturday…Central and Notre Dame have home games. So does GVSU (against Northern MI at 3 pm – I think it’s homecoming in Allendale. Ferris hosts Michigan Tech at 1 pm. Western is on the road.

Have an awesome weekend.