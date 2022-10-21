The above pic. is one of my favorites. It’s from Jack Martin (you can see his fine work at the link).

From Oct. 12 thru Oct. 20, Grand Rapids had only 16% of possible sunshine. The first 20 days of October were 4.5 degrees cooler than average. Now, we have a pattern change – the sun is back and warmer weather is pushing into West Michigan.

National Weather Service Graphic – the forecast for the next 5 days.

This will be a great 3 days to get outside…take in a football game…stop at a farm market or go for a drive to see the fall colors. Average high temperatures are now in the upper 50s. We’ll be mid 60s today (Fri.), then into the 70s over the weekend.

Thunderstorm Outlook for the U.S. for this Fri. 10/21

It’s not just Michigan…much of the country has dry and pleasant weather. This is the Thunderstorm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for this Friday. No severe weather is expected and only a tiny slice of SE Florida even has a chance of seeing a flash of lightning today.