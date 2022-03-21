With clear skies, Sunday PM (3/20) was a great time to check out the MODIS satellite pics. of the Western Great Lakes. The Lake Michigan pic. above shows that there was snow on the ground north of Cadillac and Houghton Lake. Sunday AM snow cover in N. Lower Michigan: 7″ East Jordan, 5″ Gaylord and Mancelona, 2″ at Benzonia.

You can see there was still ice in a good portion of Green Bay and also from Beaver Island to the Straits of Mackinac. Inland lakes across S. Lower Michigan have become darker in color as the ice deteriorates.

Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon

Here’s an example of the dark ice on Reeds Lake. The snow on top of the ice has melted.

It was cooler near Lake Michigan on Sunday with a west wind. While the high temp. was 56° in Grand Rapids and 60° in Kalamazoo, it was 45° at Holland St. Park and just 42° at the Muskegon Channel.