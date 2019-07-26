Great Lakes Waters Levels at July Record High Level

All the Great Lakes except Michigan/Huron are at record July levels. Michigan/Huron is one inch below the all-time record high July level.

The water level of Lake Superior is unchanged in the last month, up 8″ in the past year and is now 14″ above the average level for July. The lake is 2″ higher than the previous July record set in 1950.

Lake Michigan/Huron is also unchanged in the last month. It’s a whopping 15″ higher than it was one year ago. That’s a gain of 5.85 TRILLION gallons of water in just one year. The level is 31″ higher than the July average level (that’s more than 2 1/2 feet above average), and the lake is just one inch below the previous July record level set in 1986. Connected at the Straits of Mackinac, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are one giant lake for lake level purposes.

Lake Erie is down 2″ in the last month, but up 13″ in the last year. It’s also 31″ above the previous July record (also set in 1986) and is now 4″ higher than the previous July record.

Lake Ontario is down 6″ in the last month, but up an incredible 29″ in the last year. The lake is now 30″ above the July average level and is now 3″ higher than the previous July record high level (set in 2017).

Lake St. Clair is up 1″ in the last month, uip 14″ in the last year and is 33″ above the July average level. The lake is 4″ higher than it has ever been in July.

All the rivers that flow between the Great Lakes have well above average flow and that trend will continue through next year.