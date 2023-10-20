Nice pic. above from my daughter (#2) Marie. Ah, summer is over and fall is definitely here. Not only is it cooler, but it seems like clouds have been having a meet-up right over the Great Lakes. Over the last 8 days, Grand Rapids has seen just 12% of possible sunshine (average sunshine for October is 43%). Over the last 18 days, Grand Rapids has received just 17% of possible sunshine.

From Oct. 5-20, Grand Rapids has picked up 3.9″ of rain, with measurable rain falling on 12 of those 16 days. Holland has had 4.86″ during those 16 day and Kalamazoo 4.52″.

Here’s a pic. I took Fri. PM of the orchard across the street from where I live. Apple harvest continues and it’s a good crop this year. It’s not impossible that Michigan could surpass New York and move into 2nd place after Washington, the leading state in apple production. Note the puddles of water.

This was the South Haven Channel Friday PM. Waves at the buoy were up to 6 feet and they were crashing over the breakwalls.

Here’s two graphs of the water temperature at the Port Sheldon buoy. We started the month with several days in the 80s inland and 70s at Lake Michigan. An onshore breeze brought warmer surface water toward the shore and you can see the water temperature approached 70 degrees.

Then the cooler air moved in, with winds shifting to offshore, blowing the warmer surface water out toward the middle of the lake. You can see in the top graph that the water temperature at the buoy dipped from 68° on the 4th to 48° on the 8th. Since then (2nd graph), the water temperatures has bounced up and down and is at 46.4° late Friday afternoon.

OK – I’m going to take a break – I’ll add Great Lakes water levels and Great Lakes news later, so come back and check out this thread later this evening.

Couple quick notes: Good chance of scattered showers Saturday. I’m going to put something on the blog about the weather for this winter. While the El Nino suggests a warmer-than-average winter for the Great Lakes, that’s certainly not written in stone at this point.