Great Lakes Water Levels, Ice Extent and News

The water levels of the Great Lakes are significantly lower than one year ago with the overall drier than average pattern lasting through much of the rest of April. Top pic. is Chicago on Friday (4/16) with low clouds obscuring the tallest skyscrapers in Chicago.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior rose 4″ in the last month, due to snowmelt mainly in Canada. The level is down 5″ in the last year. It’s 9″ above the April average level, but 9″ lower than the highest April level recorded back in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron was up 1″ in the last month. However, it’s down a whopping 13″ year-to-year (that represents a loss of 5.05 trillion gallons of water in Lake Michigan and 5.20 trillion gallons in Lake Huron!). The lake is 22″ above the average April level and 13″ below the highest April level set last year. I’ll continue to work on this article later today….Happy Weekend!