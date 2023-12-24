This thread is only partially done…I have to take a break…

The water level of most of the Great Lakes has been falling. A lower water level reduces the threat of beach erosion and coast flooding during windy winter storms.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 4″ in the last month and down a very significant 8″ in the last year. The lake is now 2″ below the December average level. That’s significant because now the flow of water exiting Lake Superior into Lakes Michigan and Huron is below average. Since the St. Marys River is a significant contributor of water into lakes Michigan and Huron, we can expect the water level of these lakes to hold steady or even drop a little bit in the next few month. The flow on the St. Marys River is currently 66,900 cubic feet per second. That compares to an average late December flow of 74,300 cfs.

The water level of Lakes Michigan/Huron (one lake for lake level purposes) is down 3″ in the last month and down 1″ year-to-year. The leel is just 2″ higher than the December average and 33″ below the highest December level, which was reached in 1986.

The level of Lake Erie is down 2″ in the last month, but it’s up 4″ in the last year. It stands 9″ above the December average, but is 26″ below the highest December level that occurred in 1986.

The water level of Lake Ontario is up 1″ in the last month and up 1″ in the last year. It’s 1″ below the December average level and 28″ below the highest December level that was reached in 1945.

The level of Lake St. Clair is down 4″ in the last month, but up 2″ year-to-year. It’s 6″ higher than the December average, but 28″ below the highest lake level that occurred in 1986.