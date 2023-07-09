Some good news…the water levels of the Great Lakes are a bit above average levels for July, but they have come down from 3 years ago when we were at record high levels. We don’t expect any significant water level problems on the lakes for the rest of 2023. Pic. above is sunset at the South Haven Beach on 7 8 23.

Here’s a graph of the water level of Lake Superior. The lake level is unchanged in the last month and 2″ higher than one year ago. It’s 6″ higher than the July average, but 7″ higher than the highest reading for July, which occurred in 2019.

Season Snowfall in Upper Michigan for the winter of 2022-23

The Lake Superior Region had above average snowfall this winter and as that melted, the lake level climbed a few inches.

With Lake Superior’s level higher than average, that means there is a higher-than-average flow on the St. Marys River, which brings water from Lake Superior into Lake Michigan/Huron. That has helped to keep the water level of Lake Michigan from dropping too drastically with the drought conditions we had back in May and June.

Currently, the flow on the St. Marys River at Sault Ste. Marie is at 106,000 cubic feet per second. The average flow for July 9 is 90,000 cfs.

Graph of the water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (one big lake for lake level purposes)

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is also unchanged in the last month. It’s 5″ inches lower than one year ago, but still 4″ higher than the July average level. It’s 30″ lower than it was in early 2019.

The water level of Lake Erie is up 2″ in the last month (they’ve had a bit more rain there. Since June 1, Cleveland is 0.95″ above average rainfall, while Grand Rapids is 2.10″ below average.

Lake Erie is down 2″ in the last year, but still 10″ above the average July level. The lake is 21″ above the level of July 2019.

Graph of the water level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is down 4″ in the last month, but up 6″ in the last year. It’s 6″ higher than the July average level and 26″ lower than July 2019.

Graph of the water level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is 2″ higher than one month ago, but 2″ lower than one year ago. The lake is 11″ higher than the July average level, but 21″ below the level of July 2019.

Time for Gayle and I to go take care of my sister-in-laws cat (they are on vacation). I’ll finish this threat later.