Great Lakes Ice Extent Above Average Annual Maximum Extent

Great Lakes ice extent reached 54.2% on Friday. This is the highest extent of this winter and above the annual average maximum ice extent of 53.1%. Here’s a graph of annual maximum ice extent since 1973, the start of the satellite observations:

Great Lakes Annual Maximum Ice Cover

As you can see, there is a lot of variability from year-to-year. Cold temperatures produced quite high ice extent on the Great Lakes in 2014 and 2019, while milder temperatures and frequent strong winds resulted in very low ice extent in 2012 (remember it was in the 80s in mid-March!) and in 2020.

Here’s the ice extent on the individual lakes as of Friday: Superior 63.9%, Michigan 29.8%, Huron 65.7%, Erie 74.5%, Ontario 16.0% and Lake St. Clair 91.1%. Ice extent could increase a little bit over the next few days, but breezy conditions and warmer temperatures toward next weekend will likely start to break up some of the weaker and newly formed ice. The GSFX model gives Grand Rapids a high temp. of 51 next Saturday. It’s March and while temperatures will bounce up and down, we will start to see some milder days. The average high temperature for G.R. reaches 40 on March 5 and the low 50s by the end of the month. (pic. at the top is the MODIS Lake Superior satellite view from Friday PM (2/25) – from NOAA Coastwatch).