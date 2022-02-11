Grand Rapids is getting new doppler radar equipment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The doppler radar in Grand Rapids will temporarily be down for two weeks, starting on Feb. 14.

It’s all part of the National Weather Service’s Service Life Extension Program of doppler weather radars. According to Jim Maczko, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids, the network of radars was built in the late 1980s and installed in the 1990s. Now, they are approaching the end of their designed lifespan of about 25 years.

To ensure the doppler radar network is sustainable into the 2030s, upgrades are necessary. Maczko says the Service Life Extension Program is a four-part effort to upgrade all 159 of the radars nationwide.

The first of the improvements occurred in 2016 with the installment of a new signal processor. Next was the replacement and refurbishment of the transmitter in 2018. The third project begins on Monday, and the goal is to replace the pedestal, or the mechanism inside the radar that spins the disk to collect data. The last project is slated to begin next year, and they will be improving the equipment shelters onsite.

Replacing the pedestal is no easy task. The radar antenna is enclosed in a radome, a 4,000-pound structure with a 30-foot circumference. A crane is necessary to remove the massive radome. According to Maczko, it will take about six hours from start to finish to get the dome off, remove the old pedestal, put the new pedestal in, and put the dome back on. Once everything is back in place, an additional seven to ten days are necessary to finish installing and calibrating all the new equipment.

The project is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, but it is weather dependent. Wind speeds must be sustained under a certain threshold for several hours to ensure the safety of the crews removing the radome.

While we wait for the repairs, neighboring radar sources will provide reliable data. Radars in Detroit, Northern Indiana, Gaylord, Chicago, Green Bay, and Milwaukee all cover portions of West Michigan. The resolution may not be the same, but it will suffice while the repairs are made.

Maczko points out there is no perfect time to take a radar down for two weeks, but the middle of February is certainly better than the spring or summer months. High-resolution radar scans are critical during severe weather events. Updating the radar now will give us the best possible data for severe weather season.