The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow.

As of 5 pm officially (Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 7.4″ of snow this Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 22″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours). We’ll add to that total this evening.

Snow totals in West Michigan

Here’s some snowfall totals as of about 3 pm. Other totals: 17″ at Comstock Park, 14″ Grattan Township (NE Kent Co.), 13″ Pine Grove (Van Buren Co.), 10.5″ near Battle Creek, 10″ Ionia, 10″ Allegan, 6.3″ Waverly (Eaton Co.), 5.5″ Comstock, 5.5″ Okemos.