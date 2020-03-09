GR sees warmest day since October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Today was the warmest day we’ve had in Grand Rapids since last October 20th. We were still a ways away from the record high for March 8. That was 78° back in 2000.

It was much cooler at Lake Michigan. While the Holland Regional Airport reached 63 (south wind missing Lake Michigan), the high temperature at Holland State Park was only 44° and in Muskegon, the airport reached 57, while the Muskegon Beach never got warmer than 42°.

We’ll have another mild day tomorrow, but showers will arrive at some point during the midday or afternoon and continue into tomorrow night. Most areas should see over 1/2″ of rain. It’ll be too warm for snow.

Coming up on News 8, I’ll have a fresh forecast for the week ahead, including next weekend. That’s at 10 pm on WXSP and at 11 pm on WOOD TV8. On my blog, check out the sign that flew 20 miles in a tornado.