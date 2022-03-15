Giant Asian Invasive Spider May Spread into the Eastern U.S. – but not into Michigan

Better not tell Ron Weasley about this.

This story broke a few days ago…but I wanted to add that while the study said that these spiders could survive a freeze – it’s unlikely that they could survive a Michigan winter. However, it’s certainly possible that we could find a few of these critters hitchhiking to Michigan during the warmer months.

If you haven’t seen the story:

A large invasive spider that’s been spreading across the southeastern states could make its way up the eastern seaboard, a recent study suggests. (pic. above shows one of these spiders devouring a grasshopper).

According to researchers at the University of Georgia, the brightly-colored Joro spider came to the southeastern United States from East Asia in 2013. Adult females have legs around 3 inches long, so if you flatten them out, their leg span is around 6-8 inches. Males are smaller.

Those researchers recently published a study that compares the Joro spider to a close relative, the golden silk spider, which moved into that region from the tropics about 160 years ago. According to the study, unlike the golden silk spider, the Joro spider would be able to survive in colder climates.

The study found that a Joro spider’s metabolism is twice as high as the golden silk spider and has a 77% higher heart rate when exposed to colder temperatures

It also found that Joro spiders could survive a brief freeze that would kill off many related species. Since we have more than a “brief freeze” during the winter months in Michigan, it’s unlikely that these critters could make a go of it in the Wolverine State.

UGA researchers do believe these large arachnids could soon colonize the entire east coast.

However, scientists at the university say Joro spiders are relatively harmless to humans and pets and will only bite if they’re cornered.