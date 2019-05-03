Get the Claritin: Pollen could spike this weekend Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Itchy eyes and runny noses may be especially iritated this weekend as pollen levels are likely to spike these next few days thanks to the recent rain.

West Michigan already slid into the beautiful throws of spring, with most trees beginning to grow leaves and lawns looking nice and green.

While pollen is a problem every year for allergy-sufferers, big doses of rain like the one we saw this week can give trees and grasses extra fuel to produce even more pollen than usual.

Pollen both spreads and stays the most on warm, dry, breezy days. According to experts, pollen can travel for more than 50 miles. Usually, it takes a shower to knock most of the pollen back to the ground.

After this week's rain, the three-day stretch of dry weather expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday will allow for that boost of pollen to become airborne again.

Experts say you should be sure to have medication on hand if you are a frequent sufferer of allergies.

"There are over-the-counter antihistamines you can get at a local drugstore like Zyrtec or Claritin. I would recommend you speak with your doctor about which one is best for you, but these two classes tend to be pretty safe and effective at managing allergies," Spectrum Health allergy and immunology Dr. Ted Kelbel recommended.

Try to avoid mowing the lawn during big allergy days, as that tends to stir settled pollen up. Those who struggle with this season should also keep their windows closed and change their clothes after spending a long period outside to avoid bringing that pollen indoors.

A rainy trend is looking to build back in for the middle of next week, knocking down the pollen that launches this weekend, but it comes with a catch. More rain means the trees could keep producing and those that struggle with spring still sneezing.

