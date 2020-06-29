Get ready to sweat! Heat wave ahead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get ready to sweat! It’s going to feel a little more like Phoenix than West Michigan over the next two weeks, with a prolonged stretch of hot and dry weather on the horizon.

Highs are expected to swing at or above 90 degrees every day for the next two weeks, which means this can officially be called a heat wave.

Our upper-level wind pattern will perform a massive flex, keeping cold weather trapped in far northern Canada for more than nine days.

Very little rain is expected with this stuck weather pattern. Average highs for this time of year usually land around 82 or 83 degrees.

Any shortage of rain is largely considered to be a good thing for West Michigan (although one size never fits all needs). High water levels on the Great Lakes and saturated soils have lead to high ground water content over the last five years.

The extended forecast continues to favor hot and dry weather for the Great Lakes.

So far this year, West Michigan has pulled in four 90-degree days. We average about 10 per year but have had years devoid of even one.

The heat wave over the next two weeks will launch us closer to 2012, when we pulled in 32 days above the threshold number.

This trend will also act to kick off a very sunny July.

It will come on the heels of a June that is in the running for sunniest ever. The current sunniest June ever occurred in 1963 at 82%. This June is currently sitting at 83%.

