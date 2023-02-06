Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan.

Today looks dry. We’ll have a chance of a little rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Dry weather returns Tues. PM through Wednesday. Rain is likely on Thursday and that could change over to snow showers next Friday. Overall temperatures will be warmer than average (33/18) this week.

Blue line is average ice extent on Lake Michigan – Red line is this year

Ice extent remains below average for the Great Lakes. As of Sunday, the Great Lakes as a whole had a 19.3% ice cover. The individual lakes are: Superior 14.5%, Michigan 14.4%, Huron 24.6%, Erie 40.2%, Ontario 10.65% and St. Clair 94.6%.

Muskegon Channel Sunday PM

The area behind the breakwalls at Muskegon is pretty much filled in with ice, though it’s not solid enough to walk on.

South Haven Channel Sunday 2 5 23

There was some floating ice at the South Haven Channel. Lots of ice on the piers. From 6 pm to 4 am, the temperature varied by only 1.5 degrees at the South Haven Lighthouse.

Lake Michigan at Michigan City Indiana midday Sunday 2 5 23

Here’s a midday pic. from the Michigan City, Indiana Lighthouse. Note all the circular “pancake ice”.

Sunny skies at 8 am Sunday at Chicago, Illinois

The first 5 days of February gave Grand Rapids 69.4% of possible sunshine, a very nice change from the cloudier-than-average weather we had from Nov. 30 thru January.

Daylight is lengthening at the rate of over 2 minutes per day

Also it' Monday – so that means another weather segment from my "man-cave" basement. You can see me on WOOD TV8 toward the end of the 4-5 pm news. I'm taking a look back at some of the snowiest winters in West Michigan.

