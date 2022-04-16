We have a full moon this weekend. The full moon of April is called the “Pink Moon”. We continue the cool pattern. Temperatures this (Sat.) PM will be mainly in the low 40s. The average high temperature today is 58°. We’ll start out Easter Sunday with temperatures below freezing. Fortunately, the blossoms aren’t out yet. Bulb flowers (tulips, daffodils) may wilt a bit when it’s below freezing, but they’ll bounce right back when it warms up.

More snow for E. Montana and N. Dakota.

There will be more snow in the Northern Plains this weekend. This comes on the heels of a 3-day blizzard that left some record snowfall totals in Montana: 47″ at Albro Lake, 36″ at Pony and at Rimini MT and also in N. Dakota: 36″ at Minot, 30.5″ at Glenburn, 29.2″ at Dickinsen and 18.2″ at Bismarck.

Chance of accumulating 2″ or more of snow in the next 72 hours. That’s 80% over the western U.P. and 40% over parts of Central Lower Michigan (in the blue – north of Mt. Pleasant. That’s a pretty high chance for the 2nd half of April.

We could see a little light snow in West Michigan. That would be most likely later Sunday night into Monday. It’ll stay quite cool for mid-April early this coming week, but it will warm up late next week.

Temperatures 12 – 18 deg. colder than average today in W. Michigan.

Also: Check out this huge wave on Lake Superior.