The NWS has issued a Frost Advisory for West Michigan. They say: “WE HAVE ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR ALL OF THE COUNTIES THAT HAVE BEEN ACTIVATED FOR FROST/FREEZE HEADLINES. THE NORTHERN TWO ROWS OF OUR COUNTY WARNING AREA ARE NOT INCLUDED AS THE GROWING SEASON HAS NOT PROGRESSED ENOUGH TO THIS POINT.

CLEARING SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT SHOULD SET THE STAGE FOR AT LEAST SCATTERED AREAS OF FROST. GIVEN THE AMOUNT OF CLEARING THAT IS OCCURRING NOW THOUGH AND DEW POINTS IN THE 30S, MIDDLE 30S LOOK PLAUSIBLE FOR LOWS WHICH IS THE ZONE WE LOOK FOR TO ISSUE FROST ADVISORIES. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S AT SENSOR HEIGHT TRANSLATE TO COLDER READINGS AT GROUND LEVEL."