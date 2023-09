A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of Northern Lower Michigan. The Advisory does comes south to include Lake, Osceola and Clare Counties.

Counties in blue on the map above are included in the Frost Advisory

The Advisory includes the usual cool spots of Baldwin, Leota (Clare Co.) and Roscommon (near Houghton Lake)

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service says: “

WE HAVE ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT FOR THE FAR NORTHERN INTERIOR OF THE FORECAST AREA. CONDITIONS WILL BE MARGINAL AS DEW POINTS ARE PROGGED TO BE IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER 40S OVERNIGHT, BUT WITH LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR SKIES, THE COLD HOLLOWS COULD SEE FROST FORMATION. ELSEWHERE, FOG COULD BE A PROBLEM LATE TONIGHT GIVEN THE HIGH LOW LEVEL RH, STEAM FOG FROM RIVERS AND LAKES, AND STILL MOIST GROUND IN MANY AREAS. TRANQUIL WEATHER FOR THURSDAY UNDER SHORTWAVE RIDGING. TEMPERATURES COULD ONCE AGAIN REACH THE UPPER 30S ACROSS THE NORTHERN INTERIOR ON THURSDAY NIGHT WITH SURFACE RIDGING BRINGING GOOD RADIATIONAL COOLING CONDITIONS". We should also see a fairly heavy dew the next couple mornings. A period of rain is likely over the weekend. I can't rule out a shower on Saturday, but showers are most likely later Saturday night and Sunday.