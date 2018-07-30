Storm Team 8 Forecast Video

TODAY

Beautiful Sunrise

Few Isolated Showers and Storms Inland

Variable Cloudiness

HIGH: 82

LOW: 60

WINDS: Var. 5-110 mph

SUNRISE 6:31 a.m.

SUNSET 9:05 p.m.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

Mild Monday

Occasional Showers and Storms this week

Hot and Humid Weekend

LAKE MICHIGAN

*Green Flags Flying

Low Risk Rip Current

WINDS: Variable 5-10 Knots

WAVES: Calm to 1 Foot

TODAY Today will be very similar to yesterday, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness. A few scattered showers and storms will be developing, mainly during the midday and afternoon. In a rather dry pattern, be grateful if you get some rain. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s (mid 70s at Lake Michigan). Winds will be mostly E-NE at 5-10 mph, but a lake-breeze may be able to over come that. If that is the case, the convergence of winds will likely pop some scattered showers and storms in the lakeshore counties around midday.

TUESDAY - More of the same, partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm and highs in the low 80s. There will be a general light northeast wind and if the lake-breeze can move in, we could see a repeat of scattered showers and storms forming on the leading edge of that lake breeze during the midday.

WEDNESDAY - looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s (cooler near the lake).

LATE WEEK Partly sunny and warm for Thurs. and Fri. with an outside chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s.

WEEKEND PREVIEW Another heat wave could be brewing for the weekend, with highs near 90°.

LAKE MICHIGAN

*Green Flags Flying

LOW Risk Rip Current

WINDS: Variable, generally 5-10 Knots

WAVES: 0-2 Feet

WATER TEMPS: range from 65° at Muskegon and Mears to 73 at S. Haven. Reeds Lake is at 78 degrees.

Bill's Blog Bill writes about current lake levels and the long-range forecast