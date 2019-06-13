Storm Team 8 forecast

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Severe T-Storm Watch until 10 pm

Chance Shower, T-storm this Evening

Dry and Warm Tomorrow

TONIGHT

Chance Shower or Storm Early

Dry After Midnight

LOW: 62

WIND: W-SW 5-10 mph (briefly stronger in storms)

SUNRISE 6:05 a.m

SUNSET 9:25 p.m

TONIGHT Severe Thunderstorm Watch from Muskegon, Ottawa and Kent Counties south until 10 pm. Chance of a shower or storm early tonight, dry after midnight. Isolated hail or strong wind gust possible this evening, but only isolated. Lows in the low 60s with winds from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph (briefly stronger in and near storms).

WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY The warmest air of the season is on the way, with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity levels will also creep upward so it finally feel like summer heat has arrived. Tomorrow (Wed.) will be dry, with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm each day from Thursday into the weekend. The vast majority of the time it will not be raining. Winds will be generally sout-southwest and light. The warm pattern will last into the first week of July.

Check out Bill’s Blog to read about the EF2 tornado that hit near South Bend, Indiana Sunday night.