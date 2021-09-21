Flood Watch, Gale Warnings, Lakeshore Flood Advisory, Beach Hazards Statement, Hazardous Weather Outlook and Special Weather Statement

It’ll be raining cats and dogs at times in Lower Michigan this midweek, but this doggie is all set for the wet weather. First of all, there is a Flood Watch. It covers Branch, Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Clinton and Saginaw counties and from there to the east. There could be up to 4″ of rain in the Flood Watch counties. Fortunately, river levels are low and the ground can absorb some of this rain. Here’s radar:

Heaviest Rain over SE Lower Michigan

As you can see, the heaviest rain will be over SE Michigan, with amounts tapering off as you go farther to the northwest. Here’s a river forecast for SE Michigan.

Dangerous Currents at Lake Michigan

Strong north-northwest winds will generate some big waves on Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. I can’t imagine too many people would be interested in swimming with the rainy, cool weather, but there’s always a few people that like to venture out on the piers…don’t do that tomorrow or Thursday. Winds up to 35 mph will cause some very dangerous offshore currents, particularly on the north side of the piers.

There’s a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Berrien Co. and for the Lake Huron shoreline in Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. Strong winds may cause some minor lakeshore flooding and erosion. This would be a more serious event if the lake level hadn’t falling 16″ since 2019.

There is also a Beach Hazards Statement and a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect.

Wave forecast for Wednesday Evening

This is the wave forecast for Wednesday Evening. The Coastal Forecast has waves up to 13 feet at the south end of Lake Michigan. Gale Warnings are out for Lake Michigan. The NWS says: “Waves building to 5 to 10 feet, occasionally to 13 feet overnight. Waves build further through Wednesday night to 10 to 16 feet occasionally to 20 feet.” The Gale Warnings will come down to Small Craft Advisories at 8 am Thursday.