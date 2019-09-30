The first snowstorm of the season has brought up to 4 feet of snow to the northern Rockies. Snowfall totals in Montana: 48″ Browning (extremely heavy snow – whiteout – in the Blackfeet Nation), 37″ 14 SW Dupuyer, 34″ 13 SW Heart Butte, 28″ East Glacier National Park, 25″ 15 SW Augusta (4-foot drifts), 19.3″ Cascade, 18″ Dutton, 16″ Choteau, 14.3″ Official total at Great Falls, 12.5″ Havre. Many trees snapped and power lines down.

Garden City Harvest grower Brihannala Morgan gazes over her five-row plot after harvesting the last of what she could from the plants in snow that hit Missoula, Mont., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Morgan got the last of her tomatoes and peppers, hoping they will ripen off the vine at home rather than freeze in the garden. (Sara Diggins/The Missoulian via AP)

Unseasonably cool air accompanied the snowfall. These are HIGH temperatures from Sunday: Mullen Pass MT 26° (avg. high 59°), Cut Bank and Dillon MT 29° (avg. high 64°), Spokane WA 38° (avg. high 67°), Salt Lake City 51° (average high 73°).

High Temperatures Sunday 9/29/19

Here’s the high temperature map from Sunday. Check out the heat just south of us. The high temp. was 87° at Indianapolis, 92° in St. Louis…Louisville was 96° and that was 20° warmer than Las Vegas and 10° warmer than Death Valley CA.

High Temperatures Sunday

The high temperature of 61° in Grand Rapids (which occurred at 11:37 pm), was the coolest high temperature we’ve had since May 20th. We’ve been no lower than 48° this month in G.R., as we end the month warmer and wetter than average. Warm and wet early falls usually mean the fall color change is a few days behind schedule (so look for 3rd week in Oct. in G.R.).

Rainfall Sunday

Here’s some rainfall amounts Sunday. This was the 3rd time in the last 8 days that we’ve had over an inch of rain in a calendar day in G.R. Our monthly total is up to 7.31″ – that’s 3.16″ above average and puts us now in 9th place for wettest Septembers. Holland has had 8.59″ of rain this month and that’s 4.88″ above average. Across the lake, Green Bay WI has had 9.36″ of rain this month (+6.41″) and they’ve had 38.67″ for the year (+15.32″). All that rain is helping to keep the water level of Lake Michigan up.

More rainfall totals from Sunday

The heaviest rain Sunday fell south of G.R. with Irving in Barry Co. getting the Golden Bailing Bucket Award. Shelbyville had over 1 3/4″, Kentwood and Allegan more than 1 1/2″.