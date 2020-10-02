First snow of the season falls in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Colder temperatures settled across the Upper Peninsula on Thursday evening. Some people west of Marquette in higher elevations reported snowflakes before sunset on Thursday. On Friday morning, just before 10 a.m. we observed rain switching over to some wet flakes.

This was expected. Meteorologist Tom Kippen shared in his forecast for Friday that it would be chilly with some rain showers that could mix with some snow showers at times. Cold temperatures for tonight, especially inland with a few remaining rain showers/snow showers.

Don’t dust off the shovels just yet. Kippen said Saturday will be cooler with a chance of rain, with more mild temperatures on Sunday with a little bit of sunshine peaking through.

Friday night’s football games could be brisk and require and extra layer or two. Kippen isn’t ruling out rain our snow showers for some of us with low temperatures in the 20’s or 30’s.

You can watch our live radar here: