First heat wave of 2019 arrives in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, Grand Rapids will do what it came very close to doing around the Fourth of July: string together three consecutive 90-degree days for an official heat wave.

Meteorologists love to be technical, so here is the criteria for a heat wave and heat advisory, both of which should happen his week:

After a relatively cool spring and June, the switch has flipped. It’s been a warm July so far with five 90-degree days and several other days reaching the upper-80s. Temperatures through July 16 are running slightly more than 3 degrees above average during the typically warmest month of the calendar.

West Michigan will only add to that margin with the longest and most intense heat of 2019 so far arriving this week.

Rarely does West Michigan get a heat wave without high humidity levels, and this one will be no different in adding to the misery index. Early afternoon dew points in the southern part of the state are a sampling of how “juicy” the air mass is around the Great Lakes.

The air mass will stick around (pun intended) at least through Saturday, possibly into Sunday. This will place West Michigan squarely in the “oppressive” dew points category until relief arrives.

The humidity will also add to how hot it feels outside, with up to an 11-degree difference between the heat index and peak temperatures.

The National Weather Service will issue heat advisories when the heat index is expected to reach between 100 degrees and 104 degrees for three or more consecutive hours. A heat warning is issued when the heat index hits 105 degrees or higher for three consecutive hours. Expect a heat advisory for at least Friday and Saturday.

West Michigan isn’t sweating alone. Wednesday, at least 15 states in the Midwest and Central Plains had a heat warning, advisory or watch.

Compared to other states, Michigan residents are lucky as the Great Lakes state is well equipped to shrug off the heat. We have over 11,000 inland lakes and one really big one on this side of the state: Lake Michigan. Few things will cool you off quicker than jumping into 60 to 70 degree water.

HOW TO STAY COOL

If you’re looking to beat the heat, it all starts with what you wear outdoors:

Make sure you’re putting on something light-colored, as darker absorbs heat. A light, breathable fabric would be ideal as well.

Stay hydrated with frequent cold glasses of water and try to avoid alcohol, which can dehydrate.

Take advantage of the shade if you have to be outside. Seek out air-conditioned spots like a movie theater or the freezer section of a grocery store.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially in direct sunlight.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Hot spots to cool down during West Michigan’s heat wave | Tips to curb your energy bill

Don’t forget our furry friends, who can struggle with the heat just as we do. And if you have an elderly neighbor that does not have air conditioning, it wouldn’t hurt to check in to see how well they are doing.

Eventually, the heat wave will pass. It appears that will happen Sunday when a cold front moves in.

What time of day that happens will determine if the heat wave lingers through Sunday. All forecasting models agree though that a refreshing air mass will arrive early next week.

The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook indicates this current heat wave may be the only one for the month.

The heat can be tough to endure, but a reminder just six months ago we were in the grips of a polar vortex, with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

The high temperature was 2 degrees on Jan. 30. That memory alone might be enough to cool you down.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app