Signs of fall moved into Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

Temperatures fell below 32° (freezing) making it the coldest morning since April 28. Some clouds built off the lake overnight allowing the lakeshore to hold temperatures in the 40s.

FIRST FREEZE

Saturday is Oct. 8. Ironically enough, we typically see our first 32° day or colder on Oct. 8! The past few years, cooler conditions have held off a week or more.

The first 32° temperature typically comes in mid to late October.

FIRST HARD FREEZE

Next up will be the first hard freeze, or when temperatures fall below 28°. On average, this happens a bit later on in the season on Oct. 21. In 2021, the first hard freeze held off until Nov. 3.

Keep an eye out for the first hard freeze! On average, it happens Oct. 21.

TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

Low temperatures in the week ahead.

For those dreading winter, there is good news for you! Temperatures this week will once again warm up with highs in the 60s and even 70s. This keeps low temperatures well above that freezing mark. It looks like we’ll be holding off on that hard freeze for a bit longer.