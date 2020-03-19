First day of spring brings chance of widespread thunderstorms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The vernal equinox arrives Thursday night (11:49 p.m. to be exact) and that means it’s the first day of spring.

For me, spring brings to mind warmer temperatures and the season’s first thunderstorms. That’s exactly what we will have in store for us later Thursday into Friday.

A deepening area of low pressure will move through the Central Plains and eventually through Michigan. As it does, it will first drag through a warm front Thursday evening and a strong cold front around daybreak Friday.

The combination will give us a 100% chance of rain along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Better dynamics will set up south and southwest of Michigan, with the peak threat an enhanced risk of severe weather over much of Iowa and the Ohio River Valley.

Southwest Lower Michigan has been identified with a much lower chance (marginal) for severe storms.

The thunderstorm and severe threat will be anytime Thursday evening through about 5 a.m. Friday.

Though the threat of a tornado will be exceptionally low, it isn’t zero.

If we get severe weather, it would be more likely a marginal severe wind gusts to 60 mph. The thunderstorms will be low-topped, so hail is highly unlikely.

Everyone will receive a good soaking rain from this system. Grand Rapids should receive around a 0.75 inches with higher amounts, potentially an inch or more, near and south of I-94.

I think much of the central and southern sections of the U.S. will enter a more active period through the end of the March. The clash of seasons and air masses will rumble across the center of the U.S.

As of Wednesday, the daily tornado count so far for 2020 was virtually on top of the long-term trend. This will likely spike upwards the next couple of weeks.

There’s a couple of reasons why the pattern will become more active. The combination of warmer temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and Southern Atlantic along with the colliding air masses should lead to more severe storms across the southern U.S. this spring. The warmer source region air coming off these waters will lead to more buoyant air spreading north ahead of any storm system.

My expectations are that much of this action will stay south of the Great Lakes this spring, as there are hints that April temperatures will be a cooler than average. If this pans out, cooler and more stable air masses will reside around here.

If that is the case, then we will continue a lower-than-normal severe weather trend in Michigan that has been established for much of this past decade.

Not only are severe storm events down in number, but also tornadoes. We’ve only recorded six tornadoes last year in Michigan.

This is also a trend that has been occurring across the U.S. in terms of strong tornadoes. 2018 may have been the lowest on record since 1954.

Although I expect a lower total number of severe weather reports this spring in Michigan, that does not mean we can’t have a significant episode. If and when that occurs, you can rely on Storm Team 8 to keep you family safe.

