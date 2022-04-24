The top pic. is just before sunset at the South Haven Channel. Lots of people were walking up and down the piers and there were a few boats out on the water. The S. Haven buoy shows a water temp. of 43° and Port Sheldon has 41° as I type this.

At 4 pm, the temperature at the South Haven, Michigan beach was 62° with the wind coming off the cold water of Lake Michigan. Then the wind shifted to the SE and was coming off the warmer land. By 5 pm the temp. was up to 80°. They had a rise of 17.5° in one hour. At the Muskegon Channel, the wind stayed SSW off the water and the high temp. was 63° At the Muskegon Airport, several miles inland, the high temp. was 80° – which tied a record for the day.

High Temperatures Saturday

The high of 82° in Grand Rapids was 21° warmer than average and it was the same high temperature as Phoenix AZ. We did not set a daily record high temp. in G.R. That was 84° set in 1915 and again in 1925. We had a rather sizable temperature rise from a morning low temp. of 46°. The 82° reading was the warmest Grand Rapids temperature since last Sept. 19.

Here’s forecast high temperatures starting tomorrow (Monday 4/25). After a relatively warm weekend, the cool air is coming back and it’ll be sticking around as we end April and start the month of May.