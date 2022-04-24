The top pic. is just before sunset at the South Haven Channel. Lots of people were walking up and down the piers and there were a few boats out on the water. The S. Haven buoy shows a water temp. of 43° and Port Sheldon has 41° as I type this.

At 4 pm, the temperature at the South Haven, Michigan beach was 62° with the wind coming off the cold water of Lake Michigan. Then the wind shifted to the SE and was coming off the warmer land. By 5 pm the temp. was up to 80°. They had a rise of 17.5° in one hour. At the Muskegon Channel, the wind stayed SSW off the water and the high temp. was 63° At the Muskegon Airport, several miles inland, the high temp. was 80° – which tied a record for the day.

High Temperatures Saturday

The high of 82° in Grand Rapids was 21° warmer than average and it was the same high temperature as Phoenix AZ. We did not set a daily record high temp. in G.R. That was 84° set in 1915 and again in 1925. We had a rather sizable temperature rise from a morning low temp. of 46°. The 82° reading was the warmest Grand Rapids temperature since last Sept. 19.

Here’s forecast high temperatures starting tomorrow (Monday 4/25). After a relatively warm weekend, the cool air is coming back and it’ll be sticking around as we end April and start the month of May.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Much of the contiguous U.S. is expected to have below average temperatures. The exception is the South, where warmer than average conditions are expected from Texas east to Georgia.