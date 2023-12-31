The top pic. is Alpena Saturday afternoon. You can see one boat (fishing) in the foreground and another in the distance back by the bridge.

We stay cloudy today with a few rain showers or a little drizzle. Some wet snow could mix in. Temperatures will be above freezing in the mid-upper 30s and roads will just be wet at times. Amounts will be light with most areas getting 1/10th inch of precipitation or less.

From The Mackinac Bridge @mackinacbridge

Windy conditions (20-34mph) at the Mackinac Bridge could affect high-profile vehicles (pickup trucks w/campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, enclosed semi-truck trailers). Reduce speed to 20mph max, turn on 4-way flashers & use outside lane.

Here’s forecast high and low temperatures from the GFS model for the next 16 days. With average high temperatures in the low 30s and average low temperatures in the low 20s, overall we’ll be a little bit warmer than average over the next 10 days. After that…we could be seeing Arctic air and a good chance of some more significant snow. This model is probably overdone with the cold, but look at the high temperatures of 18° on Jan 14 and 11° on Jan. 15.

This is from the overnight Grand Rapids National Weather Service forecast discussion: “THERE IS GROWING ENSEMBLE SUPPORT FOR A MORE ACTIVE/POTENTIALLY SNOWIER PATTERN AFTER ABOUT 9 JANUARY, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF A NOTABLE SYNOPTIC SYSTEM FOLLOWED BY COLDER AIR AND LAKE EFFECT.“

From the Chicago NWS Sunday AM forecast discussion: “MEDIUM-LONG RANGE ENSEMBLE GUIDANCE ALSO HAS BEEN CONSISTENT IN AN ACTIVE AND COLDER PATTERN CONTINUING THROUGH MID JANUARY, SO THERE MAY EVENTUALLY BE SOME BONAFIDE WINTER WEATHER THREATS TO TRACK. STAY TUNED.”

Here’s the forecast total snowfall for the entire month of January from the European model. This model may be underestimating snowfall for a couple reasons. First, the Great Lakes are warm (Muskegon buoy shows a water temperature of 43 degrees) and the extra “heat” from Lake Michigan could add a bit to the snow totals. Second, this product has a 10 inches snow to one inch of rain ratio and fluffy lake-effect snow would be closer to 15 or 20 to 1. In any case, we’ll have to dust off those snow shovels and get out the warmest winter coats.

The mid-point of winter temperature-wise is January 20, so we could see a lot of cold and snowy days from mid-January through the second half of winter.

