Farmers concerned about crops ahead of expected freeze

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Many trees and crops at farms in West Michigan are in bloom right now, but Tuesday night’s expected freeze has farmers worried.

Freezing temperatures can cause crops to dry up and die, impacting the harvest down the line.

Owners of Peach Ridge Farms in Alpine Township say the freeze just further complicates their business model by giving them potentially less product to sell.

Between the freezing temperatures and the economically crippling pandemic, some of their fellow farmers aren’t looking forward to what might be ahead.

“It’s hard on farms. I mean, this is what they live on and if they don’t have it to sell, how are they going to survive? I mean, that’s the truth. A lot of guys depend on it. It’s their job,” said Todd Quick, the owner of Peach Ridge Farms.

Quick says snow would have been better than a freeze because the snow can act as insulation for the crops.