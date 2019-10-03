Extreme Cold and Snow in W. Montana

The pic. above from the Montana DOT was taken in late September in the midst of the amazing early-season snowstorm in Western Montana. Up to 4 feet of snow was reported.

The last 5 days in Cut Bank, Montana have been 28 degrees colder than average. During these five days, when average high temperatures have been in the low 60s, temperatures have stayed below freezing. The last 3 days have been 32 degrees colder than average. Today and yesterday, high temperatures were in the mid 20s. Wed. the low temp. was +8 and Tue. it was +1. They started on 9/28 (Sat.) with an inch of snow on the ground in the early AM. By Sun. AM they had 9″ on the ground and Mon. AM it was up to 18″. The first two days of the storm were very windy, with an average wind speed of 22 mph on Sat. and 25.5 mph on Sun.

More Snow for Montana

There’s more snow and cold on the way for W. Montana – with snow likely from late Thurs. night to Sat. AM.

Cut Bank had the coldest month relative to average that I have ever seen last February, when their AVERAGE temperature for the entire month was 28.0 deg. colder than average. The average low temperature for the month was -13.2°. They went 12 days from Feb. 3-14 without getting above zero. March was 7.8° below average. It was very hard on livestock and wild animals and residents had to pay some pretty high heating bills.