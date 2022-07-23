The Storm Prediction Center has put much of West Michigan in an Enhanced Risk Area for potential severe thunderstorms this Saturday PM. They say: “Severe thunderstorms are expected today across parts of the Upper Midwest and southern Great Lakes. Damaging winds with gusts over 75 miles per hour, a few tornadoes and large to very large hail will be possible with the more intense storms. The linear Mesoscale Convective System is forecast to continue to move east-southeastward into southern Lower Michigan by early evening. Although model forecasts have a greater spread concerning instability in southern Lower Michigan, it seems likely that moderate instability will be in place. This should enable the linear MCS to remain severe as it crosses southern Lower Michigan, where wind damage will be likely.”

Tornado Risk Map for Saturday PM 7 24 22

This is the Tornado Risk Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday PM/night. There is a low 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. There is a higher 5% chance across Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

Percent Chance of Wind Damage Within 25 Miles of a Given Point Saturday PM 7 23 22

Here’s our biggest threat – damaging wind. The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a 30% chance of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point. So, 30% for wind damage, 2% for tornado…we’re 15 times more likely to see wind damage than a tornado. Also, areas of wind damage on a day like this are much bigger than the areas directly affected by a tornado. So…prepare for strong winds with evening storms.

Probability of a Report of Severe Hail Within 25 Miles of a Given Point Saturday PM 7 23 22

SPC has West Michigan in a 15% chance of a severe hail (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point.