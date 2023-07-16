After a long 3-year La Nina, we now have the opposite – El Nino. The map above is sea-surface temperature anomaly – or difference from average. A majority of Earth’s oceans are warmer than average. You can see the warmer than average water along the equator west of South America. The warmest water relative to average is closer to the South American coast. That may migrate west. If that warmest water migrates toward the Central Pacific, we may have what’s called a Modoki El Nino.

The graph above shows the La Nina (in blue) moving to the El Nino this past winter and spring.

Here’s the latest discussion on the current El Nino from the Climate Prediction Center.

This is a forecast for the El Nino. They are predicting it to peak around October/November and then to very gradually weaken.



El Nino Winter Pattern

What does this mean for the coming fall/winter. Since Grand Rapids got 110.7″ of snow last winter, it’s a pretty good guess that G.R. will get less snow this winter than last year. Probably the same for Upper Michigan, where several places had over 300 inches of snow last winter.

Here’s a summary of the weather last winter.

If we were to have a very strong El Nino (1982-83), we’d be forecasting a warm to very warm winter with well below average snowfall (the air would be warmer, so more of our precipitation would fall as rain instead of snow. BTW – in the winter of 1982-83, Grand Rapids picked up only about 36″ of snow all winter and the snowiest day of the winter was actually the first day of spring.

During moderate El Ninos – there tends to be more precipitation (rain) across the Southern U.S. and less than normal in the Ohio Valley up into the southern Great Lakes. With fewer penetrations of Arctic air into the northern U.S., temperatures shouldn’t be quite as cold this winter in places like North Dakota.

Storm Team 8 usually posts a winter forecast around late October, but I’ll be dropping some hints on the blog before that time.