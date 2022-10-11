There have been two confirmed tornadoes in the U.S. so far this month (a low total). Guess the two states where these tornadoes occurred….Oklahoma? Florida? Nope…one was near Riverside, California and the other, an EF1 tornado with 100 mph winds, just north of Williams, Arizona.

Tornado Details

The tornado occurred 7 miles north of Williams AZ., which is on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff. The twister was estimated to have been on the ground for 13 minutes and had winds of 95-100 mph. There were 10 structures that were damaged or destroyed, along with damage to trees and power lines.

Tree shattered by a tornado north of Williams, Arizona

Arizona (5) has had more tornadoes than Michigan (3 – though 2 of the 3 reports seem to be the same tornado) in 2022. There were 293 tornadoes in the U.S. in March. Since then, every month has had fewer tornadoes than the previous month. The contiguous U.S. had 72 tornadoes in July, 37 in August, 19 in September and just 2 so far in October. Four of the top five tornado days in the U.S. this year occurred in March.