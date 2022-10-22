The top pic. is apples harvested from the orchard across the street from my house. This has been an awesome year for Michigan apples. This is from the latest Michigan crop reports:

“Apple harvest sped along and was only hampered by labor and bin shortages. Crop and fruit size were exceptional (emphasis mine). Color was also very good. Red Delicious and Golden Delicious harvests were finishing up in the Southwest. Ida Red and Rome harvests continued there. On the Ridge, growers were finishing up Red Delicious and Golden Delicious and moving on to begin harvest of later season varieties”

Golden Delicious Apples Ready to Enjoy

I talked to a couple of apple growers this past week. One told me that this will be a record or near record year. The other echoed the fact that they had to find additional crates because of the volume of the crop (many apples and big apples). Fortunately, he has enough migrant help this year. Migrants were earning up to $23 an hour.

This year, Michigan is the 3rd leading apple-growing state in the U.S.

Much of apple-growing area has yet to have a hard freeze (below 28°) and I don’t see a hard freeze coming in the next week.

Studies have proven that apples are one of the most healthy foods we can eat. The phrase “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” began as: “Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread”. It was recorded as a Pembrokeshire (a county in southwest Wales) saying in 1866. It was popularized in the U.S. in the early 20th century. A 2015 study found apple-eaters “were more likely, in the crude analysis, to keep the doctor (and prescription medications) away.”

With the sunny, warm weather – this would be a perfect time to take a little drive and find a roadside farm market. Here’s a map to find a farm market near where you live. Many of the local supermarkets and restaurants buy produce from local growers.

More from the latest crop report: “Corn for silage harvest neared completion. Soybean and dry bean harvests made excellent progress in the Northeastern region of the Lower Peninsula. Winter wheat planting continued ahead of normal, with many areas in the Southeast reported as

complete. Sugarbeet harvest progressed through light rain events in the Thumb Region. Alfalfa and other hay cuttings continued trending ahead of last year. Other activities during the week included, fall tillage,prepping for winter, and hauling manure”.

Overall this has been a good year for agriculture in Michigan.