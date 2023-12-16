The above map is the precipitation forecast for the next 7 days combined from the Weather Prediction Center. There will be significant storms on both the East and West Coasts. The East Coast storm will have a lot of rain and wind, but snow will be confined to the higher mountains of PA, NY and New England. Winds could gust to 40-60 mph along the coast and a large area along the coast will see 2-4″ of rain.

The West Coast storm will bring heavy rain and high mountain snows to California with lighter showers east into Arizona.

Here in Lower Michigan – we’ll see mainly scattered light rain showers from this (Sat.) PM into Sunday AM. Temperatures will cool back to near average (highs in the mid – upper 30s, but no sign of any truly cold (Arctic) air in the next 10 days to two weeks.

The map above shows forecast high temperatures for this Saturday…with lots of 40s, 50s and 60s. 70-degree temperatures are likely in the Florida Peninsula and the Desert Southwest.

There is colder air in northern Alaska, where temperatures will stay below zero much or all of the day.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for this Saturday/Saturday night. There is a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map above) for the Florida Peninsula for both thunderstorm wind damage and isolated tornadoes.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday/Sunday night. There’s a Slight Risk for the eastern Carolinas an a Marginal Outlook from the Florida Keys north to southeast Virginia.

This weeks Ski/Snow Report from Matt Kirkwood. Ellen Bacca reports: "…all five of the "strong" El Niño Decembers ranked in the top 40 warmest in Grand Rapids. 2015 had the warmest December and had just 2.5″ of total snow. 1982 tied for the fourth warmest December and had 8.2″ of snow. That year it was 65 degrees on Christmas Day. So far, this December is in fifth place with only 0.1″ of snow. Interactive map: Odds of a White Christmas. That's 53% for Grand Rapids, or slightly over half the time.

