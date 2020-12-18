East Coast Snowstorm

The above map shows the % chance of a White Christmas in Michigan. Here's some numbers on the chance of 1" of snow on the ground Christmas morning: Marquette 97%, S. Ste. Marie 95%, Pellston 83%, Alpena 79%, Houghton Lake 75%, Pentwater 70%, Grand Rapids 55%, Detroit 35%. For Grand Rapids, the odds of 5" or more on the ground is 30% and the odds of 10" or more on th ground on Christmas morning is just 3%. That's according to a sheet I've saved - I should really spend some time bringing the list up-to-date. There are several different lists that have different percents...but in G.R. the odds of having snow on the ground are slightly better than 50/50.

This is the GFS model forecast for Christmas EVE morning from the 7 pm run on Wed. Dec. 17. It's COLD - temperatures in the teens even with a west-northwest wind coming off Lake Michigan - with an extended period of lake-effect snow. This would favor areas from Oceana Co. to the north and areas west of a line from Zeeland to Sturgis with the heaviest snow. The snow starts as the cold air comes in late on the 23rd IF (big "if") this is right...we'd have snow on the ground, some slippery driving and again this would certainly be the coldest air of the season so far. When Santa arrives, he'd probably feel like he was back home at the North Pole. Christmas Day looks no warmer than the teens. The European model is similar with the temperature a mile above ground level approaching 0 deg. F. Could be several days with temps. in the teens and more on than off lake-effect snow. We're in the 40s ahead of the cold front on the 23rd, but ski resorts will be making snow 24/7 starting early on the 24th and the period from Christmas to New Years looks good for downhill skiing and boarding. Not everywhere, but there will be places with plenty of snow for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing after Christmas.