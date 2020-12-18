East Coast Snowstorm

That was some snowstorm in the East. Binghamton NY broke their 2-day snowfall record with 39.6″. They had 26.4″ of snow on Thursday. Snow fell at the rate of up to 5″ in one hour! Thundersnow was reported at a couple locations. Car here is completely buried. Sledding.
The storm had an “eye” like a hurricane!
Check out these snowfall totals.
Here’s snow cover Thursday (12/27). 40.8% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground. There’s lot of snow in the Western mountains and you can see the snow left from the East Coast storm.
The Mount Baker Ski Area in Washington reports 20″ of snow in the last 48 hours and an 86″ base. They had 122″ of snow in November and they’ll beat that total here in December.