Thursday AM update from the G.R. National Weather Service: “GUIDANCE TRENDS THE PAST 12-48 HOURS HAVE CONTINUED TO INDICATE THAT THE LOW WILL TRACK FURTHER EAST. AS A RESULT WE EXPECT LESS SYNOPTIC SNOW WITH THIS SYSTEM LATE TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT, SINCE WE DO NOT GET INTO THE TROWAL REGION AND THE SYNOPTIC SNOW IS MORE PROGRESSIVE THROUGH OUR AREA.. AN OVERALL SHORTER RANGE GUIDANCE CONSENSUS SUGGESTS SNOWFALL COULD END UP BEING JUST A BIT LESS THAN EARLIER EXPECTED EAST OF US-131. THE BLIZZARD AND WINTER STORM WARNING HEADLINES ARE LARGELY FOR THE LAKE EFFECT PORTION OF THIS EVENT. THE LAKE EFFECT PORTION OF THIS EVENT ALREADY GETS UNDERWAY EARLY TO MID FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY.

”

Impact Statement

Note – That this storm is “not expected to rival the ’67 or ’78 Blizzards (Iwhich by the way both occurred on the same date (January 26).

Probability of 8″ of snow and 12″ of snow

Travel will become difficult and in some places maybe even dangerous. Large drifts could be a significant problem. In the ’78 Blizzard, plows couldn’t break through the biggest drifts. Plowing had to wait in those places until “scoops” came to (slowly) clear the drifts.

Wind Chill will be a significant issue. Wind chill factors in the Dakotas over night were as cold as -55F. That’s crazy-cold…dangerous cold. It won’t get that cold here, but this will be a cold shot of Arctic air and the wind will make it feel colder.

It should be a steady moderate to occasionally heavy snow from late Thursday into Saturday…an extended period of time.



Also: Today is the first full day of astronomical winter. Today (Thu.) we get one second more daylight than we got yesterday on the Solstice.