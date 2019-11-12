School closing predictions: Snow may close some schools Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snowy weather is making an early appearance and launching a new feature on woodtv.com: school closing predictions.

The day before potential closings, a prediction map will be posted on woodtv.com by 8 p.m. looking ahead to the next school day. The map will categorize chances of closings as unlikely, possible, moderate, enhanced and very high.

West Michigan native and meteorology student Blake Harms will issue his predictions after analyzing weather data and consulting with Storm Team 8 meteorologists each night. Harms has been posting closings predictions on social media for the past six years.

Below is the map and prediction for Tuesday.

It's a messy prediction tomorrow with lake effect determining chances of West Michigan school closings. Overall, I think South Haven / Bangor / Hartford is in the bullseye for school closing potential… BUT that could change slightly as the band moves so watch closely @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/d0KrfwBSMF — Blake Harms (@wxblakeharms) November 12, 2019

The predictions are a guide as to what may happen in the morning but are not a statement of fact. Superintendents make the decision whether or not to cancel or delay classes after driving the roads, talking to road crews, consulting forecasts for the day and considering other factors unique to individual districts.

