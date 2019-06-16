This weekend we have the earliest sunrises of the year. For 9 days, the sunrise in G.R. rounded to the nearest minute is 6:03 am. The latest sunsets occur from June 24-30 at 9:26 pm in downtown Grand Rapids. The length of official daylight is greatest on the Summer Solstice on June 21st. The time of the Summer Solstice is 11:54 am. The sun climbs to a height of 70.5 deg. above the horizon. On the Summer Solstice (June 21), the sun is higher in the sky at 8:30 am and 6:59 pm than it is at solar noon on Christmas Day!

South Haven sunset

Another bonus – at this time of year, we have the longest twilight. Nautical twilight lasts until 10:47 pm at the Summer Solstice

Sun at Midnight at Barrow, Alaska – from Andrei Taranchenko

North of the Arctic Circle, the sun is out 24-7 on the Summer Solstice. At Barrow, Alaska (now called Utqiagvik) the sun won’t set until August 2nd. Despite the extra sun, Barrow is still a cold place, with Arctic ice on three side of them in late spring. They did manage to get to 41 deg. on Friday. That was the first time they have been above 40 since Oct. 8.