Wednesday was opening day at Bittersweet Ski Area just west of Otsego. They will be open again today with about an 8-12″ base (see pic. above).

We’ll stay dry today. It’ll be a touch warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the mid 40s. It will be breezy. Small Craft Advisories remain in effect until 11 pm for waves up to 4-7 feet and gusts to 30 mph. The water temp. at the Muskegon buoy is currently 45°.

We have a mix of rain and snow coming for tomorrow (Fri.). Areas that stay all snow could see at least several inches of accumulation.

Northern Indiana and the Indiana border areas should see all or almost all rain. They could use some rain across much of Indiana.

We’re still expecting severe thunderstorms in SE Texas. SPC says: “Scattered storms with some severe, will be possible today over southeast Texas. A few tornadoes are expected, along with hail and isolated damaging wind gusts. Further north, into parts of east Texas and southern Oklahoma, hail along with a few strong wind gusts will also be possible.”

There is also a chance of a non-severe thunderstorm along the Oregon Coast and in the Arizona desert.

For Saturday, the severe threat is Marginal (Level 1) from SE Louisiana east into Alabama and NW Florida.

The models continue to forecast warmer than average temperatures for the first two or even three weeks of December, as mild Pacific air covers much of the contiguous U.S. We may see a trend to cooler than average temperatures for late December and January.