It’ll be a mostly cloudy and quiet day today in West Michigan. Then, snow is likely on Wednesday, with snow accumulations of just an inch up toward U.S. 10 to around 2 -3″ in the Gr. Rapids area to 3 – 5″ along I-94 to around 6″ in Detroit and Ann Arbor. Up to 7-10″ could fall in a narrow band across Indiana into northwest Ohio. The map above is the European model snowfall forecast for the next 48 hours showing the model’s expected Wed. snowfall.

I would anticipate that later today, the NWS will issue a Winter Weather Advisory. This may go from the Grand Rapids area to the south and east.

Winter Storm Warning (in pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (in purple

The N. Indiana National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning (in pink on the map above) for 5-8″ of new snow and a Winter Weather Advisory (in purple on the map above) for 3-5″ of new snow. The Warning and Advisory run from 4 am to 8 pm Wednesday.

Roads throughout much of Lower Michigan, much of Indiana and the NW half of Ohio will be snow covered and slippery.

Additional snow/snow showers and at least light accumulations are likely Friday and over the weekend as we get into a colder and snowier pattern.

This storm system will produce severe thunderstorms this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow in the South and Southeast.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Tue. 1/24

The Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center shows an Enhanced Outlook along the Gulf Coast from southeast Texas east to northwest Florida. SPC says: “…Severe thunderstorms are expected today from the middle to upper Texas Coast, spreading eastward across southern Louisiana and into coastal Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle by Wednesday morning. Damaging winds and several tornadoes are anticipated. A few strong tornadoes are expected.”

Probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point Tue. PM/night

The map above is the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point today/tonight. The hatched area is at least a 10% chance of a strong to violent tornado (EF2 and above) within 25 miles of a given point. Cities in that higher risk area for tornadoes include Galveston TX, New Orleans LA and Mobile AL.