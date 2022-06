We are in a general dry weather pattern. Today will be the 8th day in a row with no rain in Grand Rapids. So far this month, we’ve had 0.85″ of rain in Grand Rapids. That’s 2.19″ below average. The least rain ever in Grand Rapids in June was just 0.25″ in 1988.

The counties along I-94 have fared better. Battle Creek has had 3.15″ of rain in June and Kalamazoo is at 2.98″ of rain in June.