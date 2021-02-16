Dig out Tuesday, then milder temperatures ahead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you went to bed early Monday and woke up late Tuesday, you would have missed it — that is, until you stepped out the door.

It was quick-hitting snow event that almost entirely fell at night. Radar precipitation estimates indicate the heaviest snow fell just to the east of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

This 8 inches of snow overnight has pushed Lansing’s snow depth to 16 inches, which ties the most it has ever had. Who would have thought at the end of January that could happen?

This was the second record-setting snow event for Grand Rapids this month. The other, with 7.9 inches, happened Feb. 5. This also marks the sixth consecutive day with measurable snow and 12 of 16 days for the month.

This latest event puts Grand Rapids at nearly 30 inches for the month; the average is 14.8 inches.

Attention now shifts to when we may get more snow. Models are indicating the next system will miss much of Michigan to the east.

Accumulating snow is possible Friday as the wind shifts off the lake and a clipper-type storm is possible later Sunday that could give us more accumulating snow.

This system will bring with it a pattern change, with milder Pacific air moving in. It could be warm enough Sunday when the system arrives that rain could mix in.

It will bring warmer temperatures that will likely stick around through the end of February.

If the 8- to 14-day temperature outlook is correct, 40 degree temperatures will be possible.

Attention will then shift to the concern of ice jams on area rivers after this Arctic outbreak.