December 2023 was the second warmest December ever in Grand Rapids. Only 2015 was warmer (another year with El Nino). The average high temperature for the month in Gr. Rapids was 43.5° (7.4° warmer than average) and the average low temperature was 33.2° (8.5° warmer than average). Combine those two numbers and you get an average temperature for the month of 38.3 (7.9 warmer than average).

Grand Rapids had 8 days with high temperatures in the 50s, twelve days with high temperatures in the 40s and 11 days with high temperatures in the 30s. We didn’t have a single day that failed to reach the freezing mark (32°). The warmest temperature for the month was 58° on Dec. 9 and the coolest was 22° on the 13th.

Here’s a summary of West Michigan weather in December from the G.R. NWS. Note that Lansing was 8.8° warmer than average during December, Muskegon was 9.1° warmer than average and Kalamazoo was 9.2° warmer than average.

We ended the month with no ice on Lake Michigan, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario – and less than 1% ice cover on Lake Huron and Lake Superior.

Precipitation in Grand Rapids totaled 1.89″ and that was 0.59″ below average. Note that both Lansing and Kalamazoo had above average precipitation. Both of those cities got more snow than Grand Rapids on the 18th. That day the heaviest snowfall (up to 7″) was west of Otsego.

We actually received measurable precipitation on over half the days of the month (17), but daily totals were mostly under 1/10th inch. We didn’t have a single day with as much as 1/2″ of precipitation.

Snowfall totaled a paltry 1.3″ in Grand Rapids. Average for December is 20.8″, so we were 19.5″ below average. That represented just 6.3% of average snowfall. 1.2″ of that 1.3″ total was on the 18th. We had 1/10th of an inch of snow on Dec. 3.

The average wind speed was 8.7 mph and we had a peak gust of 59 mph on the 8th at the Ford Airport, the official weather station for Grand Rapids. We had only 7 days when the average wind speed was over 10 mph.

We had just 14% of possible sunshine. Only one day was classified as “mostly sunny”. Nine were listed as “partly sunny” and twenty-one days were cloudy. We had 13 days without any sunshine and another six days with anywhere from 1% to 9% sunshine and another five days with anywhere from 10% to 19% sunshine. We had only two days all month with more than 50% sunshine (14th and 15th).

There were no thunderstorms, no sleet, no freezing rain and no heavy rain. We had 3 days with at least one hour of moderate to heavy fog. It was damp at times. The average relative humidity for the month was 81%.

Some people miss the snow. The good side of a month like that is that we’ve saved some $$ on our heating bills and we got to drive (for the most part) on snow-free and ice-free roads.