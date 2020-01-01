December 2019 storm: Who saw the most snow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The last storm system of 2019 brought up to 81/2 inches of snow to West Michigan and up to 14 inches of snow to Upper Michigan.

The official snow total for Grand Rapids was 5.8 inches, bringing the season total to 21 inches. In Muskegon, 5.9 inches of snow fell, bringing the season total to 23.1 inches.

Fremont again topped the list for 2019 of local areas with the most seasonal snowfall, with 28.8 inches. Fremont had the most snowfall last winter with over 90 inches.

Hart in Oceana Co. is right behind Fremont for 2019 snowfall, with 28.6 inches. Other season snowfall totals: 12.1 inches in Augusta, 10.5 inches in Eaton Rapids, 13.7 inches in Big Rapids and 21.2 inches in Bloomingdale.

