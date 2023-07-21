There’s a Beach Hazards Statement in effect for the Lake Michigan shore today. The above pic. shows the beach at Holland State Park around 7:30 am. There are some pretty good-sized waves there. At Holland, the State Park is on the north side of the channel. The wind today is from the northwest (or even north-northwest). A northwest wind will push water toward the north pier here at Holland. With no place to go (can’t go straight ahead, up or down, or to the left up on the beach), the water moves from left to right out toward the middle of the lake.

If you’re swimming near that north pier, or worse yet, jumping off the north pier, you can get in that structural current and be pushed out away from shore.

As I type this, the wind at both the Port Sheldon and South Haven buoys is 20 mph. Waves at the Port Sheldon buoy are 3.6 feet and at the South Haven buoy, they are 4.3 feet. Most drownings at Lake Michigan from currents take place when the waves are 2-5 feet.

The water temperature is fairly warm – 72° this early morning at the Port Sheldon buoy and 73° at the S. Haven buoy. There will be some people swimming and splashing in the water.

DO NOT SWIM NEAR OR JUMP OFF THE PIERS AND BREAKWATERS AT LAKE MICHIGAN TODAY. You generally don’t get these strong currents on smaller inland lakes – and you don’t have piers that stop the water on most inland lakes…the water can go under the pier.

Here’s the Surf Forecast for Lake Michigan…the Beach Hazards Statement…and Small Craft Advisories.

It should be mostly sunny today, so you might want to think about some sunblock.

July 1-20 was 1.5 degrees cooler than average. Thirteen of the last 15 days have been cooler than average. So far this month, Grand Rapids (airport) has had 3.48″ of rain and that is 0.99″ above average. So far this year, we’ve had 3 months that have been warmer than average and 3 months that have been cooler than average.

As of 8 am – there were still 59,949 customers without power in Michigan in the wake of yesterday’s storms. The vast majority of these are in southeast Michigan. That includes 17,808 in Oakland Co., 17,385 in Wayne Co., 10,710 in Macomb Co. and 9,363 in St. Clair Co. Only 2,422 Consumers Energy customers are without power. They’ve done a good job getting people back online overnight.