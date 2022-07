A Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories are in effect today and tonight (until 2 am Friday). We’ll see southwest winds increasing to 15-20 knots on Lake Michigan with waves increasing to 2-5 feet.

With a southwest wind, the south sides of the piers and breakwalls may develop dangerous currents that can move swimmers west away from shore. It’s best not to swim in Lake Michigan on windy days.

