This is a picture I took Christmas Day afternoon at the Athletic Field in Alpine Township (Michigan). There were more than a dozen dandelions out in full bloom and another 20 or so that had gone to seed. I also saw a fly and a live stinkbug. There’s a lot of geese here in Michigan that have not migrated southward. As long as they have food and some open water, they might as well stick around – maybe their Lions fans. One more mild day today, then temperatures trend downward (though still slightly above average. The REAL cold will get here sometime in mid-late January.

Toay is the 8th day this month when the tempeature has reached 50 degrees. It was the 4th warmest Christmas Day ever in Grand Rapids and the 2nd warmest in Holland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The warmest spot in West Michigan was Frankfort, where a southeast wind gave then a couple degrees of downslope warming. I also think they got a smidgen of sunshine.

The low temperature of 47 in Gr. Rapids was the warmest low temperature ever on any Christmas Day. Last year on Christmas Day the high temperature in Grand Rapids was just 19.

Speaking of sunshine, we had 75 minutes of sunshine in Grand Rapids on Monday or 14% of possible sunshine for the day. We’re at 15.44% of possible sunshine for the month – it’s been a very cloudy December.

ALSO: Record breaking cold in NE Asia.

Happy Tuesday!