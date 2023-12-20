The pic. above was taken at the Alpine Athletic Field by me on Dec. 6, 2020. I hearby predict that a few of you will be able to look around and find a blooming dandelion on Christmas Day here in Michigan this year.

The last time I remember picking a blooming dandelion on Christmas Day was in 1982. That was another El Nino Pattern winter. We had just 36″ of snow that winter in Grand Rapids – less than half of average and the snowiest day of the winter was the first day of Spring (March 21). If I remember right, we had 5 days in December that year that were in the 60s that year! BTW, one year later in 1983, it was unseasonably cold on Christmas Day with an afternoon temperature around 10°.

So far, this month of December is averaging 5.3° warmer than average in Grand Rapids. Yesterday (12/19) was the first day of the month with a below normal average temperature – and that was only by 1 degree.

The graph above shows high and low temperatures for Grand Rapids from the overnight run of the European model. Wow! The model gives G.R. a high of 56° and a low of 47° on Christmas Day. In fact, it gives G.R. four days in a row with highs of 50° or higher! Average high temperatures are in the low 30s.

You will also note the trend toward significantly colder temperatures by the 29th.

This is the GFS model highs and lows for Grand Rapids. It forecasts a high /low of 57°/45° on Christmas Day and 54/47 on the day after Christmas.

And…this model also has the sharp cooldown on 28th. With the Lake Michigan water temperature still up at 44°, there is certainly the potential for occasional periods of lake-effect snow.

So, the snow will melt and unseasonably warm air will mean a green Christmas. Don’t worry, Santa’s sleigh works just as well on bare ground as on snow.

In the meantime, a significant storm system will move into southern California with moderate to heavy rain and the potential for some flooding.

Here’s Southwest U.S. radar – you can come back to the blog here and watch the rain spread across California (and showers into Arizona).

Small Craft Advisories continue until 3 pm (Wed.) for waves of 3-7 feet and winds of 10-18 knots.